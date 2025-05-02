Spice of Life 6640 Valley Hi Dr Ste B
Appetizers
Chicken Corn Soup
Chicken broth mixed with pieces of chicken, corn, herbs, and spices$9.99
Papdi Chaat
Crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas and spices$9.99
Aloo Tikki Chaat
A fried mashed potato patty served with flavorful yogurt, chutney, herbs and spices$9.99
Samosa Chaat
Seasoned potatoes with peas and garbanzo beans on top$8.99
Vegetable Samosa
Crisp fried flakey pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes, peas, herbs and spices$3.99
Vegetable Pakora
Crisp fritters of cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes, onion, chick pea batter, served with mint and tamarind chutney$5.99
Fish Pakora
Fried fish marinated with indian spices$11.99
Paneer Pakora
Cubes of Indian vegetarian cheese, marinated with herbs and spices and grilled over a charcoal tandoor oven$12.99
Chole Bhature
Crispy puffed fried bread served with garbanzo beans cooked in curry$8.99
Masala Fries
Classic french fries with a masala twist!$5.99
Chicken Wings
Classic bone-in chicken wings$9.99
Salads
Vegetarian Dishes
Aloo Mattar
Potatoes and peas cooked with herbs and spices$10.99
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked in special sauce mixed with herbs and spices$10.99
Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked in special sauce mixed with herbs, spices, garlic, and onion$10.99
Mixed Vegetable Curry$12.99
Dal Fry
Lentils prepared with special herbs and spices$10.99
Dal Makhani
Cream of lentils mildly seasoned with herbs and spices$10.99
Malai Kofta
Deep fried balls of vegetables mixed with cheese, cooked in a special sauce with herbs and spices$12.99
Mattar Paneer
Pease and cheese prepared with a creamy sauce$12.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Specially prepared cheese seared in a curry sauce and mixed with vegetables$12.99
Shahi Paneer
Shredded paneer in a cream sauce$12.99
Saag
Cream of spinach seasoned with herbs and spices$11.99
Saag Paneer
Special cheese mixed with cream of spinach and seasoned with herbs and spices$11.99
Karhi Pakora
Crispy onion fritters in a savory, "yellow" yogurt sauce$12.99
Halwa Puri
SATURDAY & SUNDAY SPECIAL - Crispy puffed fried tortilla served with our famous chana masala and suji halwa. Experience both sweet and savory at the same time.$12.99
Seafood Dishes
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated with yogurt, curry, herbs and spices, cooked on a skewer in a Tandoor clay oven, then prepared in a creamy tomato sauce$12.99
Chili Chicken
Crispy chicken cooked in spicy sauce mixed with special herbs and spices.$12.99
Chicken Karahi
Chicken cooked with creamy sauce mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
Chicken Korma (Curry)
Chicken cooked with yogurt sauce and mixed with herbs and spices and garnished with cilantro and onion$12.99
Chinese Garlic Chicken
Sliced chicken, stir fried with sautéed onions and garlic, mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
Orange Chicken$16.99
Chicken Haleem
Slow cooked chicken stew made with wheat, grains and lentils$12.99
Chicken Kofta$12.99
Achari Chicken
Slow cooked marinated chicken seasoned with spices and pickled masala$14.99
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with creamy spinach and mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken and potato cooked in a spicy sauce and mixed with special herbs and spices$12.99
Goat & Lamb Dishes
Peshawari Mutton Karahi
Chef's special Peshawari style mutton dish$24.99
Goat Karahi
Slowly cooked goat, marinated with curry, herbs and spices, mixed with onion$24.99
Goat Korma (Curry)
Slowly cooked goat, marinated with curry sauce, herbs and spices, mixed with onion$14.99
Lamb Korma (Curry)
Slow cooked lamb cooked with yogurt sauce mixed with herbs and spices and garnished with cilantro and onions$14.99
Lamb Shank Curry
Chef's special braised lamb shank curry$19.99
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb marinated with yogurt, herbs, curry and spices$14.99
Achar Gosht
Slow cooked marinated lamb seasoned with spices and pickled masala$15.99
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with a creamy sauce and mixed with herbs and spices$14.99
Lamb Vindaloo
Slowly cooked lamb marinated with curry, herbs, and spices, mixed with onions$14.99
Beef Dishes
Mongolian Beef
Sauteéd beef, green bell pepper, red bell pepper and onion, mixed with oyster sauce, special herbs and spices$14.99
Beef Nihari
Beef shank slow cooked in delicate mix of herbs and spices, garnished with ginger and cilantro$14.99
Beef Paya
A rich and flavorful soup made by simmering cow trotters overnight$14.99
Beef Korma (Curry)
Slow cooked beef cooked with yogurt sauce mixed with herbs and spices and garnished with cilantro and onions$14.99
Beef Haleem
Slow cooked beef stew made with wheat, grains and lentils$14.99
Tandoori BBQ
Tandoori Chicken Leg
Chicken drumstick and thigh, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven (1pc)$4.99
Chicken Tikka Boti
Boneless cubes of chicken breast, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven (8pc)$9.99
Tandoori Chicken Breast
Butterfly cut chicken breast, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven$5.99
Chicken Malai Boti
White boneless cubes of chicken breast mixed with special sauce (8pc)$12.99
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Seasoned ground chicken kabab, cooked over a charcoal tandoor oven (1 pc)$3.99
Beef Seekh Kabab
Seasoned ground beef kabab, cooked over a charcoal tandoor oven (1 pc)$4.99
Beef Chapli Kabab
Pan-fried seasoned ground beef patty (2 pc)$12.99
Lamb Chops
Tandoori grilled lamb chops (4 pc)$19.99
Tandoori Fish
Catfish marinated with yogurt, herbs and spices cooked in a Tandoori clay oven$19.99
Tava Fish$19.99
Tandoori Shrimp
BBQ shrimp with Pakistani spices (8 pc)$19.99
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Grilled cheese cubes (8 pc)$14.99
Mix Grill
Chicken kabab, beef kabab, chicken boti, malai boti, chicken leg and fish$24.99
Naan & Freshly Baked Breads
Plain Naan
Freshly baked bread in a tandoor clay oven$2.99
Garlic Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with chopped garlic and cilantro$3.99
Sesame Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with sesame seeds$3.99
Keema Naan
Bread baked in a tandoor clay oven stuffed with chicken, beef, or lamb$5.99
Onion Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with chopped onion$4.99
Paneer Naan
Freshly baked bread stuffed with cheese$4.99
Jalapeño Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with chopped jalapeño$3.99
Garlic Jalapeño Naan$3.99
Long Plain Naan$5.99
Long Garlic Naan$7.99
Roti
Freshly baked flat-bread using whole wheat$2.99
Aloo Paratha
A crisp and buttery flatbread stuffed with potatoes, herbs and spices$4.99
Bhature$3.99
Rice Dishes
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, herbs and spices$12.99
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with goat, onions, herbs and spices$14.99
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, herbs and spices$14.99
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp, onions, herbs and spices$16.99
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with onions, herbs and spices$9.99
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with vegetables, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro.$9.99
Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$12.99
Beef Fried Rice
Fried rice with beef, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$14.99
Lamb Fried Rice
Fried rice with lamb, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$14.99
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$16.99
Kabuli Pulao
Afghan rice dish made with caramelized carrots, dry raisins and tender marinated lamb meat$14.99
White Rice
Steamed basmati rice$4.99
Noodles
Vegetable Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$9.99
Chicken Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with chicken, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$11.99
Beef Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with beef, red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$14.99
Lamb Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with lamb, red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$14.99
Shrimp Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with shrimp, red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$16.99
Wraps
Drinks
Coke Can$2.50
Diet Coke Can$2.50
Coke Zero Can$2.50
Sprite Can$2.50
Fanta Can$2.50
Water Bottle$1.99
Topo Chico$3.99
Thai Iced Tea
Brewed tea sweetened with sugar and condensed milk$3.99
Mango Lassi
Mango pulp blended with homemade yogurt$5.99
Sweet Lassi
Sweet yogurt based beverage$5.99
Salted Lassi
Salted yogurt based beverage$5.99
Soft Drink Pitcher$7.99
Chai Tea
Hot milk tea$2.99
Masala Chai
Hot milk tea mixed with herbs and spices$2.99
Sweet Lassi Pitcher
Sweet yogurt based beverage$12.99
Salted Lassi Pitcher
Salted yogurt based beverage$12.99
Desserts
Kheer
Sweet rice pudding$4.99
Gulab Jamun
Deep fried dough soaked in syrup$3.99
Suji Halwa
Semolina based sweet dessert$5.99
Gajar Ka Halwa
Carrot based sweet dessert$5.99
Malai Kulfi
Milk and cream flavored South Asian ice cream$4.99
Mango Kulfi
Mango flavored South Asian ice cream$4.99
Pistachio Kulfi
Pistachio flavored South Asian ice cream$4.99
Chocolate Kulfi
Chocolate flavored South Asian ice cream$4.99
Saffron Kulfi
Saffron (kesar) flavored South Asian ice cream$4.99
Almond Kulfi
Almond flavored South Asian ice cream$4.99
Chicken Malai Boti
White boneless cubes of chicken breast mixed with special sauce (8pc)