Spice of Life 6640 Valley Hi Dr Ste B
Appetizers
- Aloo Tikki Chaat
A fried mashed potato patty served with flavorful yogurt, chutney, herbs and spices$9.99
- Chicken Egg Roll
Spicy mix of ground chicken with herbs and spices, cabbage, onion, carrots and clear noodles.$6.99
- Chicken Pakora
Crisp fried glakey pastries stuffed with ground chicken, peas, garbanzo beans, herbs and spices$12.99
- Chicken Samosa
Crisp fried flakey pastries stuffed with ground chicken, peas, garbanzo beans, herbs and spices$6.99
- Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings served with a sweet chilli pepper sauce$9.99
- Chole Bhature
Crispy puffed fried bread served with garbanzo beans cooked in curry$8.99
- Fish and Chips
Spice of life chef's special fired fish with spices$12.99
- Fish Pakora
Fried fish marinated with indian spices$11.99
- Lamb Samosa
Crisp fried flakey pastries stuffed with ground lamb, peas, garbanzo beans, herbs and spices$7.99
- Paneer Pakora
Cubes of Indian vegetarian cheese, marinated with herbs and spices and grilled over a charcoal tandoor oven$12.99
- Papdi Chaat
Crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas and spices$9.99
- Samosa Chaat
Seasoned potatoes with peas and garbanzo beans on top$8.99
- Vegetarian Egg Roll
Mix of herbs, cabbage, carrots, onions and clear noodles$5.99
- Vegetable Pakora
Crisp fritters of cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes, onion, chick pea batter, served with mint and tamarind chutney$5.99
- Vegetable Samosa
Crisp fried flakey pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes, peas, herbs and spices$3.99
- Masala Fries
Classic french fries with a masala twist!$5.99
- Plain Fries
Classic french fries$4.99
Soups
- Chicken Corn Soup
Chicken broth mixed with pieces of chicken, corn, herbs, and spices$9.99
- Chicken Ginger Soup
Chicken soup with mint, fresh chili, ginger, herbs, spices and garnished with cilantro$9.99
- Hot and Sour Soup
Chicken broth mixed with pieces of chicken, onions, celery, carrots, herbs and spices, garnished with cilantro$9.99
- Thai Curry Noodle Soup
Mild soup with chicken, herbs and spices$9.99
Salads
Vegetarian Dishes
- Aloo Ghobi
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in a special sauce and mixed with herbs, spices, garlic and onions$9.99
- Aloo Mattar
Potatoes and peas cooked with herbs and spices$9.99
- Bangan Bartha
Baked eggplant mashed and mixed with green peas, onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices$9.99
- Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked in special sauce mixed with herbs and spices$9.99
- Channa Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked in special sauce mixed with herbs, spices, garlic, and onion$9.99
- Dal Fry
Lentils prepared with special herbs and spices$9.99
- Dal Makhani
Cream of lentils mildly seasoned with herbs and spices$9.99
- Karahi Paneer
Chef's special mix of cheese and herbs, spices, grean peas, and bell pepper$12.99
- Malai Kofta
Deep fried balls of vegetables mixed with cheese, cooked in a special sauce with herbs and spices$9.99
- Mattar Paneer
Pease and cheese prepared with a creamy sauce$12.99
- Navrattan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a special sauce, mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Specially prepared cheese seared in a curry sauce and mixed with vegetables$12.99
- Saag Paneer
Special cheese mixed with cream of spinach and seasoned with herbs and spices$10.99
- Shahi Paneer
Shredded paneer in a cream sauce$12.99
- Yellow Curry$9.99
Chicken Dishes
- Achari Chicken
Slow cooked marinated chicken seasoned with spices and pickled masala$14.99
- Chicken Chilli
Crispy chicken cooked in spicy sauce mixed with special herbs and spices.$12.99
- Chicken Karahi
Boneless chicken cooked with creamy sauce mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
- Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked with yogurt sauce and mixed with herbs and spices and garnished with cilantro and onion$12.99
- Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with creamy spinach and mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated with yogurt, curry, herbs and spices, cooked on a skewer in a Tandoor clay oven, then prepared in a creamy tomato sauce$12.99
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken and potato cooked in a spicy sauce and mixed with special herbs and spices$12.99
- Chinese Garlic Chicken
Sliced chicken, stir fried with sautéed onions and garlic, mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
- Mongolian Chicken
Sauteéd chicken, stir fried with green onions, mixed with special herbs and spices$12.99
- Thai Basil Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with sautéed onioins, jalapeño, bell peppers, garlic and chili sauce$12.99
- Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked with creamy curry sauce mixed with herbs and spices$12.99
Lamb and Beef Dishes
- Achar Gosht
Slow cooked marinated lamb seasoned with spices and pickled masala$15.99
- Beef Nihari
Beef shank slow cooked in delicate mix of herbs and spices, garnished with ginger and cilantro$14.99
- Fish Curry
Boneless fish marinated with herbs and pakistani spices$15.99
- Goat Karahi
Slowly cooked goat, marinated with curry, herbs and spices, mixed with onion (mildly spicy)$14.99
- Lamb Curry
Slowly cooked lamb marinated with curry, herbs, and spices, mixed with onions and mildly spicy$14.99
- Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked with yogurt sauce mixed with herbs and spices and garnished with cilantro and onions$14.99
- Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with a creamy sauce and mixed with herbs and spices$14.99
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb marinated with yogurt, herbs, curry and spices$14.99
- Lamb Vindaloo
Slowly cooked lamb marinated with curry, herbs, and spices, mixed with onions$14.99
- Mongolian Beef
Sauteéd beef, green bell pepper, red bell pepper and onion, mixed with oyster sauce, special herbs and spices$14.99
- Peshawari Goat
Chef's special goat dish$15.99
- Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in a special spicy sauce$15.99
Tandoori BBQ
- Beef Seekh Kabab
Ground spiced beef, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven$4.99
- Chapli Kabab$12.99
- Chicken Breast
Butterfly cut chicken breast, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven$5.99
- Chicken Malai Boti Kabab
White boneless cubes of chicken breast mixed with special sauce (8pc)$12.99
- Chicken Seekh Kabab
Ground spiced chicken, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven$3.99
- Chicken Tikka Boti
Boneless cubes of chicken breast, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven (8pc)$9.99
- Chicken Tikka Leg
Chicken drumstick and thigh, cooked over a charcoal Tandoor oven (1pc)$4.99
- Lamb Chops
Tandoori grilled lamb chops (4 pc)$19.99
- Mix Grill
Chicken kabab, beef kabab, chicken boti, malai boti, chicken leg and fish$24.99
- Paneer Tikka
Grilled cheese cubes (8 pc)$14.99
- Tandoori Fish
Catfish marinated with yogurt, herbs and spices cooked in a Tandoori clay oven$19.99
- Tandoori Shrimp
BBQ shrimp with Pakistani spices (8 pc)$19.99
Naan and Fresh Baked Breads
- Plain Naan
Freshly baked bread in a tandoor clay oven$2.50
- Garlic Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with chopped garlic and cilantro$3.99
- Onion Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with chopped onion$4.99
- Paneer Naan
Freshly baked bread stuffed with cheese$4.99
- Sesame Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with sesame seeds$3.99
- Long Plain Naan$3.99
- Long Garlic Naan$5.99
- Garlic Jalapeño Naan$4.50
- Jalapeño Naan
Freshly baked bread topped with chopped jalapeño$3.99
- Keema Naan
Bread baked in a tandoor clay oven stuffed with chicken, beef, or lamb$5.99
- Roti
Freshly baked flat-bread using whole wheat$2.99
- Aloo Paratha
A crisp and buttery flatbread stuffed with potatoes, herbs and spices$4.99
- Bhature$3.99
- Puri$2.99
Rice Dishes
- Beef Fried Rice
Fried rice with beef, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$14.99
- Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, herbs and spices$12.99
- Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$12.99
- Goat Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with goat, onions, herbs and spices$14.99
- Kabuli Pulao$14.99
- Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, herbs and spices$14.99
- Lamb Fried Rice
Fried rice with lamb, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$14.99
- Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp, onions, herbs and spices$16.99
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro$16.99
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with onions, herbs and spices$9.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with vegetables, Thai chilli sauce, jalepeño, onions, carrots, green peas and garnished with cilantro.$9.99
- White Rice
Steamed basmati rice$4.99
Noodles
- Beef Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with beef, red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$14.99
- Chicken Chop Suey
Stir-fried vegetables with chicken$14.99
- Chicken Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with chicken, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$11.99
- Lamb Chop Suey
Stir-fried vegetables with lamb$14.99
- Lamb Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with lamb, red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$14.99
- Shrimp Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with shrimp, red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$16.99
- Vegetable Chow Mein
Stir-fried noodles with red onion, white onion, green onion, carrots, red pepper, green pepper and green cabbage$9.99
Wraps
Drinks
- Chai Tea
Hot milk tea$2.99
- Mango Lassi
Mango pulp blended with homemade yogurt$3.99
- Masala Chai
Hot milk tea mixed with herbs and spices$2.99
- Salted Lassi
Salted yogurt based beverage$3.99
- Salted Lassi Pitcher
Salted yogurt based beverage$7.99
- Soft Drink Bottle$2.99
- Soft Drink Can$1.99
- Soft Drink Pitcher$4.99
- Sweet Lassi
Sweet yogurt based beverage$3.99
- Sweet Lassi Pitcher
Sweet yogurt based beverage$7.99
- Thai Iced Tea
Brewed tea sweetened with sugar and condensed milk$3.99
- Water Bottle$1.99
